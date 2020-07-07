Anti-China protests held in PoK against illegal construction of dams

A massive protest rally was organised against China and Pakistan in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the illegal construction of Dams on the Neelam and Jhelum rivers, according to news agency ANI.

The protesters condemned the illegal construction of Neelum Jhelum and Kohala hydropower projects, the report added.

The protesters highlighted environmental impacts caused by the dams constructed by Pakistan and China.

A Twitter #SaveRiversSaveAJK was also launched to highlight the issue on the global platform.

The protesters asked under which law is the river agreement of the disputed region was signed between Pakistan and China.

They said that Pakistan and China are violating UN Security Council resolutions by occupying rivers.

"We should march towards Kohala project and continue protest there until it does not stop," said one of the protesters.

Recently, a tripartite agreement was signed between a Chinese company and the governments of Pakistan for the construction of a 1,124-megawatt hydropower project in Kohala at the cost of $2.4 billion.

The hydropower plant, being built on Jhelum river in PoK under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been awarded to Kohala Hydropower Company Ltd (KHCL), which is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).