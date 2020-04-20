Afghanistan President Ghani thanks PM Modi for medical, food supplies 

Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on Monday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for medical and food shipments even as the South Asian country is fighting the novel coronavirus.

''Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi, and thank you India for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG in a day or so, for the Afghan people,'' he tweeted.

In another tweet, he again thanked India for ''further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India''.

''Thank you also for further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India. In the difficult times of #Covid19, closer cooperation between allies and friends will prepare us better to fight this menace and save our people,'' he said in another tweet.