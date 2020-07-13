11 killed in Taliban car bomb attack on Afghan intel office

At least 11 security personnel were killed Monday in an attack claimed by the Taliban on a rural office of Afghanistan's intelligence agency, AFP report stated quoting officials.

A suicide bomber detonated a device inside a car near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) while gunmen stormed the building in Aybak city in the north of the country, the insurgents said.

Abdul Latif Ibrahimi, governor of Samangan province, told 11 people were killed and 63 others, mostly civilians, were wounded in the explosion and gunfire.

The attack, which lasted for nearly four hours, ended after security forces shot dead three armed men, the governor's spokesman Sediq Azizi said.

"It was a huge explosion that broke all our windows," said witness Haseeb, who only gave one name, a government employee who works near the NDS compound.

"Many people have been wounded by flying pieces of glass."

In recent months, the Taliban have carried out near-daily attacks against Afghan forces -- even as the government prepares to engage in peace talks with the militants aimed at ending the country's decades-old war.

In two separate attacks on Sunday blamed on the Taliban, at least 19 security personnel were killed, officials said.

