Young adults vaping cannabis more likely to get Bronchitis, says study

Connection between vaping cannabis and respiratory health issues were not known fully before but a recent study has found that yound adults who vape cannabis are at increased risk of getting Bronchitis and other issues. The study has found that vaping cannabis at any frequency increases the likelihood of respiratory diseases and even Covid-19 infection in teens around the age of 19.

Towards the end of 2019, mysterious cases of lung injury associated with vaping came to be noticed in the US. The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said that More than 2,800 people from all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands died due to respiratory issues arising from vaping or e-cigarettes.

COVID-19 virus attacks a person's respiratory system and affects lungs.

Jessica Braymiller, the study's first author said that these mysterious illnesses were seen in people who had vaped nicotine or cannabis

During the course of the study, more than 2000 young adults, who responded to an online questionnaire reported history of vaping and smoking behaviours and respiratory problems.

Those who had vaped cannabis had stronger link to symptoms of Bronchitis, cough and wheezing compared to those who had never vaped cannabis.