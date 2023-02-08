Superbugs could be as big a killer as cancer is today by 2050: UN report

The global rise of superbugs poses a threat to humankind, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has revealed. Pollution caused by animal farming and pharmaceutical companies has exacerbated the rise of superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century.

The report, published on Tuesday asserted that pollution and lack of sanitation, which often leads to the growth of superbugs in developing nations cannot be seen as a localised problem.

The superbugs spread across quickly, not differentiating between rich, poor or developing, developed nations. Well-funded healthcare systems can be brought to their knees as they would not have the means to tackle the superbugs.

What are superbugs?

In layman's terms, superbugs are strains of bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites that are resistant to most antibiotic medicines.

The disinfectants, antiseptics and antibiotics that can help microbes become stronger are everywhere, from toothpaste and shampoo to cow's milk and wastewater.

They become Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), primarily through two means. One is the excessive use of medicines in animal farming which provides the bacterial strains with the opportunity to mutate and avoid the effects of any antibiotic.

Secondly, pharma companies polluting the waterways. The drug companies do not treat the medical sewage adequately which creates resistant superbugs.

AMR is a natural phenomenon. However, the overuse of medicines, especially antibiotics has exacerbated the process.

The cost the superbugs entail

The report added that as many as 10 million people could be dying every year by 2050 due to AMR - making it as big a killer as cancer is today.

Not only will the rise of superbugs exact a human life toll, but it will also adversely affect global economics. The report suggests that the direct economic consequence of AMR would be approximately $3.4 trillion a year by the end of 2030. Additionally, 24 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty.

“Pollution of air, soil and waterways undermines the human right to a clean and healthy environment. The same drivers that cause environmental degradation are worsening the antimicrobial resistance problem. The impacts of anti-microbial resistance could destroy our health and food systems," read the report.

It is a silent pandemic and the increasingly bulletproof superbug could very well emerge as the biggest threat to mankind in the not-so-distant future.

(With inputs from agencies)