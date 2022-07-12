NASA's James Webb telescope: Incredible facts you need to know

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided the first indication of how it will alter how people perceive the cosmos.The image depicts SMACS 0723, where a huge collection of galaxy clusters serves as a magnifying glass for the things behind them. This phenomenon, known as gravitational lensing, produced Webb's first deep field image of extremely old and far-off, dim galaxies.

These far-off galaxies and star clusters include several that have never been observed before. This image depicts the galaxy cluster 4.6 billion years ago.

The image was captured by Webb's near-infrared camera and is made up of snapshots acquired over a period of 12.5 hours at various light wavelengths.

So, given below is a list of six astounding facts about the James Webb Telescope that are gradually altering how humans explore space.

1: The most advanced observatory ever launched

The most advanced observatory ever launched is the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope.On December 25, 2021, the JWST was launched using the Ariane 5 ECA rocket.The observatory, on-orbit supplies, and launch vehicle adaptor made up about 6200 kg of total cargo.

2: Returning to the beginning

The purpose of Webb is to collect and analyse infrared light, which has longer wavelengths than what the human eye can see. As a result, it will be able to gather infrared radiation from the earliest galaxies. More than 13 billion light years away, the early galaxies may only appear as dim smudges with the Webb telescope's current power. However, those smudges will aid scientists in learning more about the origins of the universe as we know it.

3: The golden mirror

The most amazing feature of the largest telescope in the world is its golden mirror. The primary mirror has a diameter of about 6.5 metres (21.3 ft).The primary mirror is made of beryllium and weighs 705 kg. It is coated in gold. The mirror's focal length is 131.4 metres. There are 18 parts in the main mirror.

4: The James Webb Space Telescope's objectives are as follows:

Find the first galaxies or brilliant objects that emerged from the Big Bang.

Analyze the development of galaxies from their formation to the present.

Watch how stars grow from their earliest beginnings to the creation of planetary systems.

We measure the physical and chemical characteristics of planetary systems, such as our own solar system, and look into whether or not there is a chance for life there.

5: The JWST observatory is equipped with the following instruments:

Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam)

Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec)

Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI)

Fine Guidance Sensors/Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS)

6: Plenty more to see

But that's only the start. The range of scientific applications for Webb is astounding. To examine the atmospheres of planets circling stars outside of our solar system, for instance, Megan Mansfield, a NASA Sagan Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Arizona, will use Webb.

She is especially interested in learning about their atmospheres, namely "what they're made of, what their temperature is." She will learn a lot about the planet from that, including whether or not it can support life.



