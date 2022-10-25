NASA UFO panel convenes to study unexplained sightings

NASA has convened a panel of experts to analyse sightings of UFOs (Unidentified Flying Phenomenon). NASA's move to look into these 'Unidentified aerial phenomena', as they are being called now, marks shift in the attitude of American government in how it deals with claims of extraterrestrial sightings.

A first-of-its-kind panel of experts has opened a study on Monday (October 24). The panel brings together experts from various fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.

The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA.

The team's inquiry is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, reported by military aviators and analyzed by US defense and intelligence officials.

The term UFO is associated with extraterrestrial life, flying saucers and so on. The term is being replaced by 'UAP' in US government parlance.

Announcing the formation of its panel in June, NASA said: "There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin."

A Pentagon report issued a year earlier likewise found insufficient data to determine the nature of more than 140 credible sightings documented by military observers since 2004, mostly Navy personnel.

Senior defense and intelligence officials testified before Congress five months ago that the list of cataloged UAP sightings had since grown to 400 but many remain beyond explanation, either as advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or something alien.

(With inputs from agencies)

