NASA's Hubble Space Telescope clicks colliding galaxies forming a strange space triangle

The wide, open Universe is filled with frenzied activity. Collisions of galaxies are one of the oft-seen phenomena. The idea of galaxies, comprising billions of stars, colliding with another galaxy appears horrific to imagine. We may think of loud boom, bangs just like in the movies.

But such collisions are often less eventful than universe-shattering drama we imagine in our minds. But there is a lot of tug-of-war involved when two galaxies collide. And depending upon which one packs more punch, a single galaxy may emerge victorious or the mishmash of stellar material may give rise to a wholly new galaxy.

But what Hubble Space Telescope has clicked has puzzled the scientists. A head-on collision of two galaxies has formed a weird-looking triangle shape in space.

Also Read | Asteroid with three moons of its own found for the first time

So meet our two contenders in the ring. On the right in a spiral galaxy named NGC 2445. On the left is another spiral galaxy but with a name NGC 2445. Both of these galaxies are colliding. By the looks of it, scientists say that NGC 2444 (galaxy in left corner) is winning the tug-of-war and drawing material out of the right-hand side galaxy.

Also Read | Astronomers believe liquid jewels rain on this sizzling exoplanet that has metal vapour clouds



This has caused newly minted stars from the right-hand side galaxy to leave their places and get arranged in a starnge triangle shape. The triangle is still witnessing a star-birthing frenzy because the right-hand side galaxy has a lot of gas, a necessary fuel needed for birth of new stars.

But what puzzles the scientist is the triangle formed by the stars moving towards the right-hand side galaxy.

Astronomer Julianne Dalcanton of the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics in New York was quoted by NASA when he said that star-formation rings are formed quite commonly at the time of collisions between two galaxies. But this particular collision does not depict a 'ring' but a star-forming triangle. This, in her opinion, is 'weird'.