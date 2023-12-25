Japan's 'Moon Sniper' enters lunar orbit on Christmas, sets stage for landing on Jan 20 next year

Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM), aptly nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" for its precision, has successfully entered lunar orbit on Christmas (December 25), marking a significant step toward a historic touchdown on the lunar surface.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on Monday (Dec 25) that SLIM had "successfully entered the moon's orbit at 04:51 pm Japan time" (0751 GMT), affirming that the probe's trajectory shift proceeded as planned, and the craft's conditions remained nominal.

JAXA disclosed that SLIM's descent towards the moon is scheduled to commence around 12:00 am Japan time on January 20, with the anticipated surface landing just 20 minutes later.

According to JAXA, SLIM's mission is poised to achieve an "unprecedentedly high precision landing" on the moon, showcasing a margin of error of under 100 metres—a level of accuracy previously deemed unattainable.

Shinichiro Sakai, JAXA's SLIM project manager, highlighted the evolving demands of technology, stating, "Gone are the days when merely exploring 'somewhere on the moon' was desired."

He emphasised on the increased need for pinpoint accuracy in targeting lunar features such as craters and rocks on the lunar surface.

This tiny probe, slightly larger than a tennis ball, can dynamically change its shape, allowing unparalleled movement on the lunar surface.

The precision exhibited by SLIM is raising hopes for easier sampling of lunar permafrost, bringing scientists closer to unraveling the mysteries surrounding water resources on the moon. Notably, Japan aims to join the ranks of the United States, Russia, China, and India as the fifth country to successfully land a probe on the moon.

While Japan has faced setbacks in lunar exploration, including the unsuccessful Omotenashi probe in the Artemis 1 mission, SLIM's mission is a renewed optimism for the country in its pursuit of lunar exploration excellence.