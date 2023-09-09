ISRO posts image of Chandrayaan-3 lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 orbitter

India is in an advantageous position when it comes to studying Moon, the only satellite our planet has. This is because India has 'boots on ground' in the form of Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover on the surface of the Moon and it also has Chandrayaan-2 orbitter revolving around the Moon taking pictures. The combined forces of Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 are sure to help India in its scientific quest.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now released a picture of Chandrayaan-3 lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 orbitter. The lander made a successful soft landing on the Moon's South Pole.

“Chandrayaan-3 lander is imaged by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023,” ISRO said.

Although ISRO didn't succeed in landing a probe on Moon's surface during its Chandrayaan-2 mission few years ago, the orbitter from the mission has been successfully revolving around the Moon ever since.

The orbitter had helped Chandrayaan-3 land successfully on Moon by establishing a two-way connection with the lander module days ahead of its landing.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023.



More about the instrument: https://t.co/TrQU5V6NOq pic.twitter.com/ofMjCYQeso — ISRO (@isro) September 9, 2023 ×

Also, a NASA satellite -- Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) – recently captured an image of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.

India became the first country to land successfully on the Moon's South Pole. The historic development came four years after Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the surface of the Moon.

With Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to successfully land on Moon.

After the successful landing. Vikram lander and Prgyan rover performed sevreal sets of tasks on the Moon's surface. These included search for sulphur and other elements, recording relative temperature and more.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission was safe and soft landing, rover roving on the Moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

Currently, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in "sleep mode". They will be re-acivated around September 22

In the latest update, the Indian Space Research organisation put out a 3-dimensional 'anaglyph' image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the south pole of the Moon.

Anaglyph refers to a simple visualisation of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.