India to witness 30 rocket launches in 15 months. Details here

In a span of less than 15 months (between Jan 2024 and March 2025), the Indian spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) would be catering to 30 rocket launch missions, the Indian Space sector regulator and facilitator IN-SPACe has revealed.

This is the first time that the Indian Government has listed out the specific number of ISRO launches (for national missions), ISRO's test missions, commercial launches by ISRO for commercial arm NSIL, and the prospective launches by Indian private firms Skyroot and Agnikul.

This indicates a significant scale-up in the launch activity at the Indian Government-run spaceport, which has generally had around 10 launches per year. Such a high number of launches is also a sign of a rapidly growing domestic space sector. There's gonna be a record 30 🚀 launches from #isro spaceport, between now(Q4 2024) and March 2025.. #indian #space sector regulator @INSPACeIND has unveiled a list comprising Govt & pvt launches, launches for customers.. busy times ahead..#science #tech #india pic.twitter.com/ik7mtZQSTK — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 8, 2024 × According to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the unveiling of the integrated launch manifest is aimed at optimising resources and encouraging innovation to establish India as a Global Manufacturing optimizing resources and encouraging innovation to establish India as a Global Manufacturing Hub for space activities, aligning with the vision of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Of the 30 launches planned between January 2024 and March 2025, half are catering to the commercial space sector of India with the rest being user-funded, scientific missions or technology test launches.

Out of the 14 commercial missions identified, seven launches are being undertaken by ISRO's commercial arm NSIL, including two PSLVs being built by an industry consortium. Of the 30 launches, ISRO has successfully accomplished the launch of PSLV-C58, on January 1, 2024.

Notably, multiple rocket launches by private firms Skyroot and Agnikul are also expected in the specified timeframe. Thus far, Skyroot is the first Indian firm to launch a privately built rocket, however, this was a test flight to the upper atmosphere and not a mission to launch satellites into space.

As per the manifest, private fm Agnikul is expected to perform their test launch to the upper atmosphere, by March 2024. Between April 2024 and March 2025, Skyroot plans to perform four spacefaring rocket launches, while Agnikul plans to have two.

Formed in June 2020, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) is an autonomous nodal agency under the Department of Space, Government of India.

It is meant to promote, enable, authorise and supervise non-government entities (NGE) to undertake space activities.