Christmas present? Finally, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope reaches launch pad for lift-off

Finally, NASA's next-generation James Webb Space Telescope has reached the launch pad.

The launch of the telescope had witnessed several hiccups in the past. It has taken over two decades to develop it.

Due to launch on Saturday, the $10 billion telescope will blast off from Kourou, French Guiana. The launch has a 32-minute window, which opens at 7.20 am EST (1220 GMT).

It will be put into space on an Ariane 5 rocket, which is being operated by European launch provider Arianespace.

Also Read: NASA's Artemis 1 Moon mission postponed

The launch’s live coverage will be provided on NASA’s website.

“The James Webb Space Telescope and the Ariane 5 rocket it’s riding on are all settled in their final position on Earth,” NASA announced on Twitter.

✅ Rollout complete!



The James Webb Space Telescope and the @ariane5 rocket it’s riding on are all settled in their final position on Earth. Next step: launch on Dec. 25 at 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC) to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/ip2P4oAxJW



📸: NASA/Bill Ingalls pic.twitter.com/kkk4JDd5tu — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 23, 2021 ×

According to the agency, the Ariane 5 rocket topped by the long-awaited space telescope rolled out from Arianespace's final assembly building at about 11 am EST (1600 GMT). The rocket had also arrived by 1 pm EST (1800 GMT).

Also Read: Scientists find 170 'rogue' planets

It is considered to be the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

If the rocket is not able to get launched on Saturday, opportunities will continue almost daily till the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)