Chinese brain research uncovers evolutionary tip for maintaining mental sharpness in old age

Chinese researchers have discovered that having better developed frontal lobes keeps certain people's minds sharp as they age and may have evolved naturally over the course of human development. Their study focused on the differences between the brains of older adults with outstanding cognitive function and those with modest cognitive impairment (MCI).

The study, which was released on November 11 in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Science Bulletin, found that people with mild cognitive impairment showed structural deterioration in one area of the brain, the temporal region, while those with successful cognitive ageing (SCA) had a better preserved brain structure in the frontal region, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Processing auditory data and maintaining memory are two of the key functions of the temporal lobes. The researchers found a connection between structural anomalies in the area and pathological cognitive ageing and its accompanying disorders, such dementia.

The study included three groups of older adults, aged between 70 and 88: 66 cognitively healthy controls, 68 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 people who successfully age cognitively.

The different forms of brain tissue were evaluated, and the characteristics of the three groups' grey matter volume, grey matter networks, and white matter networks were compared.

The main purpose of grey matter, which is made up mostly of neuronal cell bodies, is to process information in the brain. Axons that make up the majority of white matter are used to conduct and deliver nerve impulses to different parts of the brain and spinal cord.