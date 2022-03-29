Astrophotographer takes photo of spacewalking astronauts, from Earth

The concept of the spacewalk is fascinating, to say the least. Yes, its less of a walk and more of 'space-floating'. The idea of being outside the protective spacecraft with almost nothing between you and the stars is surreal to imagine. There is an element of thrill as well. There have been enough movies showing the tether connecting the astronaut and the spacecraft snapping and the hapless bro (or sis) doing all they can to prevent being drifted into unending space.

Till now we had to rely on videos shot by space agencies of astronauts as they spacewalked. It's almost unimaginable to look up from Earth and see astronauts doing their thing.

But a fascinating new development has enabled us to take a 'human's-eye view' of the recently concluded spacewalk.

On March 23, NASA astronaut Raja Chari and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The spacewalk lasted for 7 hours during which the astronauts performed maintenance work at the ISS.

An astrophotographer has captured what he says is a "once in a lifetime" photo of this spacewalk. He was on Earth, and incidentally in Maurer's hometown in Germany.

"Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just 'climbing' at this moment. The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm. Greetings from Matthias Maurer's hometown — it was very exciting. #iss," Dr Sebastian Voltmer, the astrophotographer tweeted.

Voltmer used Celestron 11-inch EdgeHD telescope on a GM2000 HPS mount and an ASI290 planetary camera to get the shot, as per his e-mail to Space.com

Voltmer analysed the photo and in an updated, indicated the positions of both astronauts.

"It's probably the first ground-based picture showing two spacewalkers on the ISS at the same time." he told spaceweather.com

The photos certainly don't show both astronauts discernibly but to point you camera at the sky and clicking image of spacewalking astronauts with clarity of this degree is a feat indeed!

