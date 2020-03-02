Watch: Moon from point of view of Apollo 13's astronauts

NASA has released a video of the moon from the perspective of the astronauts on the aborted Apollo 13 mission.

Earthset, sunrise and stunning views of the cratered surface. You can see the far side of the Moon as Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen it in a new visualization using data from Lunar Reconaissance Orbiter.

The space agency has created the video in 4K resolution using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a robotic NASA spacecraft that orbits the moon.

At the beginning of the video, the astronauts are shown in darkness for eight minutes when they were between earth set and sunrise until the lunar terrain emerged.

It takes the audience on a tour of the different parts of the moon for over a minute as the music plays in the background.

When the Earth is shown in the video, Apollo 13 re-established radio contact with Mission Control according to the space agency.

The end of the video depicts the trajectory the astronauts took around the moon to get home safely.

The astronauts of Apollo 13 had successfully circled the moon and returned safely to Earth.