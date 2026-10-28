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The Verdict | US-Cuba clash: Who is winning while civilians suffer?

Shreya Upadhyaya
Authored By Shreya Upadhyaya
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 23:03 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 23:06 IST
The Verdict | US-Cuba clash: Who is winning while civilians suffer?

UN officials tried to tone down outbursts as the US ambassador to the UN was speaking against Cuba on Tuesday. Photograph: (Screengrab from video on X)

Story highlights

Cuba cannot escape scrutiny either. Its government must answer for the restrictions on political dissent, freedom of expression and the rights of its own citizens. Opposition to American pressure does not automatically make a government democratic.

When the United States and Cuba clash at the United Nations, it's not just a fight of a few minutes. It’s a conflict spanning generations.

The United States speaks of democracy, freedom and human rights. But when it comes to Cuba, Washington has spent decades enforcing an economic embargo that has hurt ordinary Cubans, restricted economic opportunities, and deepened the suffering of an already struggling people.

However, remember Cuba cannot escape scrutiny either. Its government must answer for the restrictions on political dissent, freedom of expression and the rights of its own citizens. Opposition to American pressure does not automatically make a government democratic.

America has the greater economic and diplomatic power. With that power comes greater responsibility...and Cuba has every right to demand sovereignty and oppose external pressure.

If the United States must be held accountable for the consequences of its policies, Cuba must be held accountable for the treatment of its people.

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International law cannot be a weapon used against enemies and ignored when it becomes inconvenient.

Ordinary people continue to pay the price while powerful governments fight over ideology and influence.

And so, if civilians suffer while leaders score political points, the world must ask a very pertinent question - who exactly is winning?

About the Author

Shreya Upadhyaya

Shreya Upadhyaya

Shreya Upadhyaya

With over 16 years of experience, Shreya Upadhyaya is a Senior Anchor/Producer at WION. She hosts the 8 PM prime time show, Race To Power where she discusses geopolitical affairs. ...Read More

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