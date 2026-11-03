/The Verdict | Trump vs the presidential midterm curse: Will Congress limit his power?

Donald Trump is not on the ballot in America's midterm elections. But his presidency, political influence and ability to govern during his final two years are very much at stake.

As Americans vote, Trump faces a historical pattern that has challenged presidents for generations: the party controlling the White House usually loses seats in the House of Representatives during midterm elections.

Trump himself has acknowledged that history. There have been notable exceptions, including Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002, when their parties gained House seats. But such outcomes remain rare.

Now, the Republican president faces his own electoral test.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on November 2 puts Trump's approval rating at 32 percent. Democrats lead Republicans by 46 to 38 percent among registered voters in a nationwide congressional preference survey.

Economic concerns are central to the contest.

Some 78 percent of voters surveyed said the rising cost of living was a very important or their most important voting issue. Higher fuel prices, household expenses and the economic consequences of the Iran war have intensified the debate over the administration's policies.

Trump has defended his economic record, while Democrats argue that Americans need a change in congressional leadership.

The consequences of losing control of Congress could be significant.

A Democratic-controlled House could launch investigations, challenge administration priorities and obstruct legislation. A Democratic Senate could create additional obstacles for presidential appointments.

Trump has already acknowledged the possibility of becoming "Mr Veto" if Democrats take control, suggesting he could block legislation before negotiating compromises.

But would that make him a lame-duck president?

Not necessarily.

Presidents retain substantial executive authority even when the opposition controls Congress. And while national polling offers a picture of voter sentiment, individual congressional contests will determine the outcome.

Republicans are fighting to retain their majorities, and nothing has been decided.

Still, the underlying question remains.

Trump has spent years challenging political expectations.

Can he defy the presidential midterm curse, or will America's voters deliver a Congress that places new limits on his final two years in office?