Trump-Xi Summit: Grand Diplomatic Optics, But Little Substance

The Trump-Xi summit looks like a grand diplomatic breakthrough.

But strip away the red carpets, military pageantry and carefully choreographed handshakes, and the substance is remarkably negligible.

Yes, the two sides have extended their trade truce by another two months. But this is not a new settlement. It's essentially a pause, even as the hard questions remain. Tariffs, Chinese weapons supply to Iran, rare-earth supplies, technology restrictions and market access.

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The optics are bigger than the outcomes.

There was no major breakthrough on Taiwan. Xi drew the red line, Trump has not budged from America's relationship with Taiwan.

No substantive agreement on AI either, despite the world's top tech CEOs present at the White House state banquet. Xi says AI must remain under human control, while Trump has dismissed AI safety concerns as fake.

No resolution over Iran, even though Trump wants China to convince Iran on a peace deal.

Essentially, no durable framework that fundamentally changes the trajectory of U.S.-China strategic competition has been agreed upon.

In other words, this was less a summit that solved problems than a summit that managed them.

And that brings me to what is called the Thucydides Trap. Xi himself invoked the concept in May this year. The idea that when a rising power challenges an established power, fear, insecurity and competition can lead to a clash.

The irony is that both leaders can publicly call for stability while simultaneously competing across trade, technology, military power and geopolitics.