From Dumbarton Oaks to Nalanda: The Emerging Strain on the Post-War Order

As geopolitical tensions sharpen and debates over United States actions toward Iran intensify, deeper questions are emerging about the durability of the post-war international order. Much of the current discourse remains focused on immediate actions and perceived violations of norms. What is often missing, however, is a broader historical perspective—an understanding of how this order was constructed, and the conditions under which it emerged.

The international system that is frequently invoked today did not arise organically. It was designed—deliberately and systematically—in the aftermath of catastrophic global conflict. To understand its current trajectory, it is necessary to revisit how it was conceived and the circumstances that enabled its creation.

Even before the Second World War, efforts had been made to construct a more stable global system. Woodrow Wilson’s proposal for a League of Nations following World War I was ultimately rejected by the United States Senate, widely dismissed at the time as idealistic. Yet it established an enduring intellectual premise: that international order could be consciously constructed, rather than left solely to shifting balances of power.

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That premise re-emerged under far more favourable conditions during and after the Second World War. The Dumbarton Oaks Conference laid the foundations for the United Nations system, while the Bretton Woods Conference established the architecture for global finance. Together, these frameworks shaped not only security and economic relations, but over time trade, development, and governance norms across the international system.

The United States played a central role in this process. It provided strategic leadership, political momentum, and the institutional imagination required to translate post-war devastation into a functioning order. At the same time, it engaged selectively—remaining outside certain frameworks such as the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, even as it shaped many others.

This system was born out of trauma. The devastation of two world wars brought unprecedented levels of violence and destruction, transforming both the ethics and limits of conflict. A fragile consensus—“never again”—began to take shape. Concepts such as restraint, legitimacy, and moral authority entered the strategic lexicon, tempering the older doctrine of “might is right.” Yet ultimate authority remained concentrated in the hands of a small group of powerful states.

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Today, that order is visibly under strain.

The rise of China, the re-emergence of India, and the renewed assertiveness of Russia, together with the growing influence of regional and middle powers, are reshaping the global balance. At the same time, technological disruption—from artificial intelligence to cyber capabilities—and renewed competition over energy and resources are transforming the foundations of power itself.

In this context, debates within the United States have taken on increasing urgency. Some American strategists argue that Washington has been “sleeping at the switch”—that it has failed to assert its dominance decisively and risks strategic drift. Seen through this lens, developments involving Iran become more than regional issues. They become platforms for signalling—not only to Tehran, but to Beijing and other actors in a changing global system.

Recent actions underscore a clear reality: the United States still possesses the most advanced and capable military power in history, with unmatched global reach. It is worth noting, however, what has not been used. The restraint shown—particularly the avoidance of escalation into nuclear thresholds or other extreme forms of warfare—may prove as significant as the actions themselves.

Yet if current trends continue—where power increasingly substitutes for principle—this will not remain a uniquely American dilemma. Other major and regional powers, including China, India, and an assertive Russia, as well as influential middle powers, may soon face similar strategic choices. As capabilities expand, so too does the temptation—or perceived necessity—to act outside established norms. What begins as exception risks becoming precedent.

This is the paradox of great power transition. Once “might” becomes the primary currency of legitimacy, it generates systemic pressure on all major actors to behave in ways that reinforce that logic. In such an environment, restraint is no longer rewarded; it is penalised.

At that point, the question is no longer whether the system is under strain, but whether it is capable of renewal.

Incremental adjustments and crisis management may stabilise the present, but they do not shape the future. Without a broader framework, they risk becoming a form of strategic drift—managing disorder rather than designing order.

There is precedent for such design. The Dumbarton Oaks process itself was not a summit of heads of state, but a structured diplomatic effort conducted by senior officials operating with political authorisation. It was shaped by strong leadership, but also by negotiation, sequencing, and compromise among competing interests.

A contemporary equivalent would necessarily be more complex. It would have to reflect a more diffuse distribution of power and a lower level of trust among major actors. It would require an approach that is consultative rather than directive, incremental rather than declaratory, and focused on convergence rather than dominance.

Any such effort would need to include the United States, China, India, and Russia as central actors, alongside other major, legacy, and regional powers. India’s role would not be that of a hegemonic architect, but of a credible convenor capable of bridging divides across competing systems and interests.

Symbolism would matter. A venue such as Nalanda—once a global centre of learning that drew scholars from across Asia and beyond—offers more than historical resonance. It represents a tradition of intellectual exchange that transcended political boundaries, a space where knowledge, dialogue, and pluralism flourished across cultures and civilisations. In a contemporary context marked by fragmentation and strategic mistrust, such symbolism carries practical value. Nalanda, in this sense, is not merely a place—it is a metaphor for a more open, dialogic, and civilisationally grounded approach to organising international cooperation.

In the absence of such an initiative, managed competition will give way to unmanaged rivalry, where stability becomes episodic and crisis becomes the default condition.

A durable global architecture will depend on the active participation of the United States, China, India, and Russia—alongside other major, legacy, and regional powers—around which a stable international order must be constructed.

The post-war system was not inevitable; it was envisioned, negotiated, and built. As it comes under increasing strain, the central question is whether the international community still possesses the imagination—and discipline—to do so again, before drift hardens into irreversible disorder.