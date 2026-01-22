/Davos WEF 2026: From 267 GW Milestone to Global Deals – India's Renewable Surge Steals the Show, Here’s Why

Amid mounting global tensions from ongoing wars, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East flashpoints, coupled with rising geopolitical rivalries, the world order faces severe disruption. At the same time, the high-altitude Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, held in freezing cold, sees world leaders coming together to seek lasting peace and growth for all. They aim to build economic strength for a common future. Leaders are ready to sign agreements running into trillions of dollars to tackle these challenges. As global warming and damage to nature grow, putting health and basic services at risk, the focus on clean energy sources has reached a key stage, grabbing worldwide notice and sparked urgent debates. Non-fossil fuels are now central to plans for a safer planet. India's role at the Davos WEF 2026, which began in January and ends on January 23, drew sharp attention. The country pushed hard for more renewable energy, guided by the idea of One Earth, One Family, One Future. This vision underlined India's call for joint action on green growth.

Minister's Clean Call

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called on world investors to join India's fast push for clean energy at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. In the session on "Resilient Infrastructure for Growth", he shared India's story of large-scale work with strong systems. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India has reached 267 GW of non-fossil fuel power by December 2025. The nation is on course to hit its 2030 climate and energy goals. This progress rests on solid rules, home-grown production, updated power grids, storage options, and new plans for geothermal and nuclear power. Joshi stressed the call for steady funds, mixed financing, and closer ties between governments, businesses, and global banks to drive a fair and lasting energy change worldwide.

CEO Ties Strengthen

In Davos, India's talks with top global company heads showed their strong wish to invest in clean energy back home. This has lifted India's place on the world stage. Stable rules and a welcoming setup for funds, led by Narendra Modi, have built trust among those putting in money. India now stands as a key link in world supply lines for clean and renewable power. Even in times of world economic dips and broken supply chains, India has sped up its rise by adding strength and skills with an eye on the future. The country is seen as a reliable spot for world funds, with sure gains, clear policies, and chances for new ideas, growth, and lasting worth.

States’ Bold Pitch

Back home, India used the Davos stage to highlight its own big project plans, with Maharashtra leading the way early on. State teams worked to draw in funds and tie-ups for growth. The Maharashtra government inked 19 pacts worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore, set to create over 15 lakh jobs. These cover areas from everyday goods and transport to eco-friendly steel and online setups. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with firms like Coca-Cola, Antora Energy, and Brookfield in direct talks. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used the forum to say India could climb from the fourth-biggest economy to number one by 2047 if it acts now. His words aimed to show India as a steady growth tale, while much of Davos worried about world unrest. The Adani Group laid out a $66 billion spending plan for Maharashtra, adding to the state's draw for large funds in key fields.

Notably, Karnataka's team linked up with ReNew Power, which handles solar, wind, and mixed energy works. New York-based Xylem showed interest in building a plant to treat wastewater in the state. Octopus Energy, focused on updating power networks, also talked with Karnataka officials. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh locked in deals worth Rs 9,000 crore at Davos, targeting clean power, smart tech like AI, and defence making. The Jharkhand government also signed a pact with Tata Steel for over Rs 11,000 crore, boosting the state's industrial base.

Overall, Davos 2026 boosted India's image as a leader in energy shifts and investment. With climate risks growing, the focus on renewables fits the global need. India's story of scale and strength, shared at the forum, draws partners for a shared path ahead. As deals flow in, the country steps up its role in a world seeking balance. This meet could spark real changes, from job creation to green tech, aiding India's long goals and vision of Viksit Bharat.