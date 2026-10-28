/Born from Kargil, tested in orbit: Can NVS-03 rescue India’s faltering constellation?

At 11:51 pm on the night of October 30, a three-stage, 50-foot, 420-tonne GSLV-F18 rocket will rise from Sriharikota carrying far more than the 2,250-kg NVS-03 satellite. Delayed repeatedly from a planned late-2025 date, it carries a quiet national embarrassment, the hopes of thousands of engineers, and a decision breaking with 51 years of ISRO tradition.

It will reportedly be the first time ever that an Indian satellite will leave the ground with its pyro valves already open. Picture a pyro valve as a sealed door whose only key is a tiny firecracker: once an electrical command fires the charge, the door bursts open and can never shut again. Its job is to keep fuel and oxidiser, the chemical that lets fuel burn in airless space, locked in their tanks until the engines are needed.

Why abandon the sealed door? Because on January 29, 2025, NVS-02 was stranded. GSLV-F15 delivered it to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, the stretched, egg-shaped parking lane from which satellites climb to their final home, but the signal meant to fire the oxidiser pyro valve never arrived. Starved of oxidiser, the Liquid Apogee Motor, the small onboard engine meant to make that climb to about 37,023 km, stayed silent. A high-level investigation team, the Apex Committee, blamed a loose or disconnected contact inside a connector that broke both the main and backup electrical paths.

Pre-opening the valves simply deletes the step that failed. Yet experts warn the risk has moved, not vanished. Think of it this way: the one-time explosive door is already open, so an ordinary electric door further down the pipe, the Isolation Latch Valve, must now do the sealing job through ground handling and the violent vibration, pressure swings and acceleration of launch. Leaking propellant could reach it; if it refuses to open in orbit, the mission dies. One specialist feels ISRO may eventually switch to latch valves entirely. ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan did not reply when asked what extra checks were done, whether the committee's connector fixes were adopted, or whether primary and backup signals now travel through physically separate connectors. NVS-04 and NVS-05, the remaining second-generation satellites, will inherit whatever NVS-03 teaches.

The stakes reach back to the Kargil War of 1999, when Indian soldiers were denied American GPS data on the battlefield. India resolved never again to borrow its sense of place. The answer was NavIC, Navigation with Indian Constellation, formally the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System: seven satellites parked high above the subcontinent, covering India and 1,500 km beyond its borders with 10-metre accuracy for all, plus a sharper paid service for the armed forces and large construction projects. Since GPS signals reach India slanting in from afar, NavIC's overhead satellites serve deep valleys and thick forests better. Already 8,700 of 12,000 targeted trains carry NavIC trackers for live monitoring.

The dream has faltered. Since July 2013, when IRNSS-1A flew, ISRO has launched 11 navigation satellites costing nearly ₹2,250 crore. Six have failed, mostly because imported atomic clocks died. These clocks time a radio signal's journey so precisely that a receiver can turn it into distance; without them, there is no navigation. A 2018 CAG report added a painful footnote: receivers for phones were developed only from 2017, so the four satellites orbiting by 2015 spent years broadcasting to almost nobody, their 10-year lives ticking away. Two replacements were lost: IRNSS-1H when the PSLV's protective heat shield failed to separate, and NVS-02.

Earlier this year, the government told Parliament that only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01 remain usable, one short of the four needed to fix a position. NavIC still delivers precise time, but it cannot tell anyone where they are.

The second generation, begun with NVS-01 in May 2023, is built to change that. These satellites carry Indian-made atomic clocks alongside purchased ones, last 12 years, and broadcast on L1 as well as L5 and S. L1 is the frequency GPS speaks, so smartwatches and low-power single-frequency chips can finally hear NavIC.

Globally, GPS runs about 32 satellites, GLONASS 24, Galileo 27 and BeiDou 30, mostly circling 19,000 to 24,000 km up in Medium Earth Orbit, though BeiDou also uses higher orbits; Japan's four-satellite QZSS, like NavIC, sits high to strengthen GPS over Asia and Oceania, and India has long discussed widening NavIC's own reach.