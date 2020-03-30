Week 2 of coronavirus lockdown: Grace under fire

Lockdown in India, apart from other things, will be defined by the visuals of migrant workers trudging along the national highway to their respective homes. It seemed that planners completely forgot about the crores of migrant and daily wage workers in the city. As the lockdown set in and so did the panic in the poor sections of society.

Imagine, despite the law in place that people would be catered to by civic agencies, Delhi erupted and people chose to walk back to their natal places rather than staying where they were. It was a true reflection of people’s lack of trust in the Indian state. Despite repeated requests by the state government, migrants refused to go back to their respective temporary residences in Delhi. The chaos was evident, and rumours added to the confusion that buses are being made available for them at the border.

Why didn’t the government account for the dislocation remains a mystery? The point to be noted is that despite the inconvenience, the public at large did not become violent. The migrants did not break any law per se. Technically, they were not supposed to move out of their residences but on the way out, even at the toughest moment, there was discipline and nobility in their silent march. There was no destruction of public property.

There was no sloganeering. It was heart-wrenching to see that poor displayed more grace and discipline in such trying times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too apologised for the inconvenience but insisted that hardship is required to tackle the outbreak. It is happening for the second time that people have reposed immense trust in the Prime Minister. First, it was demonetisation when the nation was taken by surprise by his decision. This time too, the country was given a notice of 4 hours to prepare for the lockdown. Poor people once again have given leeway to the Prime Minister and it is time that the government must pay back silent marchers by helping them. Many are getting ostracised in their own villages as they are not being allowed to enter.

Many might have got the infection on the way. The government must do everything to restore the dignity of India’s labour by diverting the best and most material resources to them. The long and silent march of the people from the national capital Delhi was a reflection of deep inequality which still exists in cities. We may have built tall buildings and fancy malls but the hands those build them remain empty. I hope and pray that they are taken care of and lockdown does not worsen the condition of India daily wage labourer in the unorganised sector.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of ZMCL)