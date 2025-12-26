/NFL: Green Bay Packers clinch playoff spot as Detroit Lions lose to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFL playoffs on Thursday without stepping onto the field, clinching a post-season berth when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota.

Green Bay accepted the Christmas gift of a third consecutive playoff appearance and sixth in seven years.

Minnesota's defenders forced six turnovers by Detroit as the Lions fell to 8-8 and became unable to catch the Packers (9-5-1) for the last available NFC wildcard.

A one-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones gave Minnesota the lead but Jared Goff's four-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa made it 7-7 at half-time.

Minnesota's Will Reichard kicked field goals from 52 and 56 yards in the third quarter to lift the Vikings ahead before Detroit's Jake Bates responded with a 48-yard field goal to make it 13-10.

Jordan Addison answered with a 65-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings 20-10 ahead with 3:43 to play and Reichard added a final 42-yard field goal.

Other NFC clubs that have secured playoff berths are reigning champion Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles Rams.

AFC teams that have clinched post-season berths are dDenver, New England, Denver, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Denver Broncos, who at 12-3 lead the fight for a first-round AFC bye, later play at the already eliminated Kansas City Chiefs whose star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is out for the season with a knee injury.

In an earlier game between teams out of playoff contention, Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to spark Dallas in a 30-23 victory at Washington.

The Cowboys' quarterback completed 19-of-37 passes without an interception while Malik Davis ran 20 times for 103 yards for Dallas (7-8-1).

"I'm blessed doing what I love on such a great holiday," Prescott said.

"We just want to finish off this season strong. It's about rolling over the good things and taking the momentum."

Jacory Croskey-Merritt carried 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders (4-12).

