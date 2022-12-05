Wow ! A tour inside Saudi Arabia’s sci-fi city 'NEOM'

NEOM's chief executive officer Al-Nasr highlighted that NEOM is now creating 15 islands as phase 1 of its development, which will be followed by a complete mobility system, the "largest marina on Earth," and a commitment to sustainable energy. 95 per cent of the whole territory of NEOM will be turned into a natural reserve. The Line, Oxagon, and Trojena, the three mega-projects on which NEOM is concentrating its efforts, are expected to create 380,000 new employment and SAR180 billion in additional GDP for the kingdom.

Mirror Facade 'The Line'

The first project is called 'The Line.' Saudi Arabia would also employ a lot of artificial intelligence to design The Line rather than physically construct the future metropolis, said NEOM's executive director Giles Pendleton in an internal interview. He said that they must construct a significant amount of real estate quickly. Pendleton highlighted the city which will have nine million inhabitants will be created from a series of modular elements that are pre-engineered and preset as to what their function be.

It is being built in the northwestern Tabuk region of the kingdom. The metropolis will be able to blend in with the surrounding landscape because to The Line's mirror facade. The linear metropolis will run on 100% renewable energy, have no roads, automobiles, or emissions, and retain 95% of its area for wildlife because of its smaller infrastructural footprint. The city is designed to place a higher priority on health and happiness than on transportation and infrastructure. One of the interesting detail that Pendleton revealed was that The Line will have a “one door-lock system.” The development include areas for living, working, and playing in a futuristic metropolis.

Saudi Crown Prince MBS said the plans for the city's vertically tiered settlements "would challenge the typical flat, horizontal cities and offer a paradigm for ecological preservation and increased human livability."

Snow-Capped 'TROJENA'

The tourist attraction of TROJENA in Saudi Arabia is 50 kilometres from the shore of the Gulf of Aqaba and is a component of the nation's massive NEOM project. The location, which has heights ranging from 1,500 metres to 2,600 metres and a footprint of around 60 square kilometres, is about to undergo major transformations in preparation for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The first Middle Eastern nation to host the competition, which will include 32 participant nations, is Saudi Arabia. Set to redefine mountain tourism, the 2026 TROJENA project is situated in a region with below-zero winter temperatures. In comparison to other regions of Saudi Arabia, the region's average annual temperature is around 10 degrees lower.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the launch of the sci-fi project that TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030.

A floating metropolis 'OXAGON'

Saudi Arabia is constructing the Oxagon, a floating metropolis it claims will revolutionize the global industrial sector, somewhere around the Red Sea, close to the Suez Canal. The brand-new city, which is shaped exactly as its name suggests, is a component of the Neom megaproject in the kingdom and is dedicated to building a new logistics hub that, in the words of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, will "redefine the world's approach to industrial development in the future."