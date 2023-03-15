Iran: Fresh anti-regime protests during traditional fire festival celebrations, 11 killed

At least 11 people were reportedly killed and more than 3,500 were injured during celebrations for Iran's traditional fire festival, news agencies reported on Wednesday (March 15) citing state media.

The Chaharshanbeh Suri or Charshanbeh Suri is an Iranian festival of fire dance. It is celebrated on the eve of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year—ahead of the Persian New Year.

As quoted by reports, emergency services chief Jafar Miadfar told state television that "since February 20, 26 people have died in incidents related to Chaharchanbe Suri," including at least 11 on the day of the event.

People celebrate it by jumping over bonfires to purify themselves and ward off evil spirits. They chant "I give you my yellow colour" (an indicator of disease) and "I take your red colour" (symbol of life).

Protests during the festival

After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's alleged custodial death, mass protests began last year in Iran and went on to grip the Islamic Republic for months, with protesters marching through the streets of multiple cities and confronting authorities. Reports said that Amini died following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran's mandatory dress code for women.

The recent reports mentioned citing monitors that fresh protests took place overnight alongside celebrations for a traditional festival.

Groups of Iranians chanting anti-regime slogans, throwing headscarves into fires and burning images of the clerical leadership were seen in video footage posted on social media.

The 1500tasvir social media channel posted footage of dozens of people marching in the Tehran district of Ekbatan chanting: "We are back, the uprising continues."

As reported by the news agency AFP, the channel which basically monitors protest activity, also posted footage of a large crowd chanting anti-regime slogans in the city of Rasht close to the Caspian Sea coast.

The video also showed fireworks being thrown at police vehicles in Tehran and women were seen dancing around bonfires and jubilantly throwing their mandatory headscarves into the flames.

March 14, 2023, Tehran.

March 14, 2023, Tehran.

From a different angle: Homemade grenades thrown at the motorcycles of the forces of the Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from agencies)





