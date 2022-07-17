Indian government calls an all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis; EAM and FM to chair the meeting

Amid the economic and political crisis in the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka, the Indian government has called an all-party meeting under External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting will take place on Tuesday (July 19), the second day of the Monsoon session of the parliament.

"The Government has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and FM Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka, to be held on Tuesday." Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed media about the meeting.

An unstable neighbour in India's immediate vicinity is not an ideal situation for New Delhi. China, which has played a pivotal part in bringing Sri Lanka to its knees could attempt to use the perilous situation and install its proxies in the parliament, under its string of pearls strategy.

Thus, it becomes paramount that Indian political parties remain on the same page regarding helping Sri Lanka. New Delhi has already supplied over $3 billion in aid to its neighbour. Reportedly, the government of India has also assured Sri Lanka that despite the turmoil, it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery of the country.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since it gained independence in 1948. After the President, Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials deserted office, the entire country has plunged into a state of crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had tendered his resignation via an email to the Parliament speaker after landing in Singapore, so as to not get ensnared in the legal net. The anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka have been demanding the entire Rajapaksa clan and its associates quit and allow an all-party government to run the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

