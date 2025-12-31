/Zomato, Swiggy announce special incentives amid delivery workers' nationwide protest for NYE

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have announced increased incentives for their delivery workers on New Year’s Eve, calling it part of their standard festive policy. This comes as gig workers’ unions have planned a nationwide strike for December 31, demanding higher earnings, safer working conditions, and better treatment on the job. As per an Eternal spokesperson, the raised payouts aim to ensure minimal disruptions during one of the busiest food delivery days of the year.

Zomato said it would pay its delivery partners between Rs 120 and Rs 150 per order during peak hours, from 6 pm to 12 am on New Year’s Eve. The company also promised total earnings of up to Rs 3,000 depending on the number of orders completed and worker availability. In addition, penalties for canceled or declined orders have been temporarily lifted. Swiggy, on the other hand, is offering delivery partners the chance to earn up to Rs 10,000 across the weekend, with the highest payouts of up to Rs 2,000 for the six hours from 6 pm to midnight on New Year's Eve.

Both companies are using these enhanced incentives to attract workers during a peak period that usually sees a sharp rise in food orders. However, these incentive increases come amid mounting dissatisfaction from gig workers. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have called for a nationwide strike, which they say could impact major delivery companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and others during the high-demand holiday period. More than 1.7 lakh gig workers have reportedly committed to the strike, with more expected to join as the day progresses.

The unions claim that recent changes in pay structures and the push for faster deliveries have led to lower earnings and heightened pressure on workers, which has sparked ongoing protests. They are demanding that companies revert to the previous payout system and remove the 10-minute delivery mandate, which they argue puts unsafe stress on delivery staff.

The workers’ grievances also highlight a lack of communication from the companies, especially after a similar strike on December 25. Unions accused the platforms of ignoring their concerns regarding unsafe working conditions and falling pay, leaving them with no option but to proceed with the planned December 31 strike.

To address these concerns, Telangana's labor minister, Vivek Venkatswamy, announced the approval of the Gig and