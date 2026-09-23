/Zee Media CEO Raktim Das announces WION World Conferences, WION Luxe as global channel completes 10 years

Zee Media will launch WION World Conferences, a series of events on topics ranging from AI to defence and diplomacy, and WION Luxe, an event focused on luxury, CEO Raktim Das announced on Wednesday. The announcement made at WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi coincides with the 10th anniversary of WION, India’s first and foremost global channel.

WION World Conferences — a Global platform for the Power of Ideas

Das said WION World Conferences will bring together policymakers, business leaders, innovators and thought leaders from around the world and will cover a wide range of areas from technology and AI, to sustainability, tourism, trade, defence, diplomacy and global leadership.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The aim is to create spaces “not just to discuss change, but to exchange ideas and build connections,” Das said.

WION Luxe — a global perspective on luxury

The Zee Media CEO said WION Luxe will offer a global perspective on luxury, showcasing the people, places, experiences and ideas that define it today. Das described the two initiatives as a way of taking the World Is One motto of WION “from a philosophy on screen to a platform for the world to meet, engage and connect.”

WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel

The announcements come as WION marks 10 years as India’s top global news channel. Das said the network is being built “not just as a news network, but as a global platform for ideas, dialogue and action.”

Das referred to the ancient Indian idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the belief that the world is one family, saying WION has carried that thought through its World Is One philosophy, which matters now more than ever as conflicts and geopolitical tensions rise. In such a world, understanding each other becomes as important as knowing about each other, he said.

Travel is one of the most natural ways to build that understanding, and tourism creates empathy, brings cultures closer and sends people home with stories that can bridge differences, Das told the gathering. “We believe in being bridges between worlds,” he said.

He described the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards as an extension of that belief.

Earlier in the day at WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards, leading voices from global travel, tourism, visa, and hospitality industries as well as ministers and policymakers discussed the future of global mobility.

With the Iconic Excellence Awards, the evening celebrated individuals and institutions shaping that future.