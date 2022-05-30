Women in Beed district of Maharashtra are getting their wombs removed

The women living in the Beed district of Maharashtra are getting their wombs removed due to poverty and rudimentary living arrangements, Indian media reports said citing local administration.

In a bid to increase work productivity and to avoid daily wage loss, they are getting hysterectomies which have long lasting adverse effects on their health and can lead to hormonal imbalance, calcium deficiency and constant body ache, among other things.

Women living in this district are mostly cane cutters who migrate to the sugar belt of western Maharashtra during the cane cutting season.

Since the husband and wife counted as one unit in the rigourous process of cane cutting, if either of the two takes a break for a day, the couple has to pay a fine of 500 Rupees (US$6.99) per day to the contractor for every break.

Due to poverty, women get married early in the Beed district and remove their uterus after having two or three children.

Hysterectomy ensures that menstrual periods do not hinder work therefore 50 per cent of the women in the district have already undergone this procedure.

Given the skewed sex ratio, rampant sex determination, female foeticide, malnutrition and tradition of giving a disturbing name to girls, the state Women and Child Development Department has gone into mission mode to save girls in Beed.

The department has developed and is implementing a people-centric awareness programme with the help of local civil society organisations.

Creating quality engagement with the community, and especially the women and girls, is the core driving factor in all these measures.

The district occupies an area of 10,693 km and has a population of 2,585,962 of which 17.91 per cent were urban.

Beed has been notorious for its discrimination against the girl child. From 2001 to 2011, child sex ratio (calculated as the number of girl per 1000 boys in the 0-6 year age group) dropped from 894 to 807.

Families that make ends meet solely by working as agricultural labour have an obvious preference for sons.

"We found that due to early marriage and repetitive child berths women in the area face several health issues including infections etc. and instead of getting the right treatment for such health issues, the women tend to go for hysterectomy to end the health issues once and for all,” said Dr. Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2019.

