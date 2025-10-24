Woman threatens YouTuber for not speaking Marathi; sparks outrage on social media. Watch

A video of a woman threatening a co-passenger aboard an Air India flight for not speaking Marathi has sparked outrage online. YouTuber Mahi Khan filmed the exchange, where the woman said, “If you’re going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi.” Watch video.
A video from an Air India flight of a woman allegedly threatening a co-passenger for not speaking Marathi has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The incident occurred on board an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on October 23. The video was shared by YouTuber Mahi Khan on his social media platforms, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where he mentioned how he was harassed by a woman co-passenger for not knowing and speaking Marathi.
The entire conversation was recorded by Khan himself, where he also questioned what kind of mentality makes someone impose language rules on another person in the year 2025.
In a video that has now gone viral, it all started with Khan asking the woman, “You’re telling me that I need to speak in Marathi?” and the woman replied: “Yes. If you’re going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi.” When asked about her name, she refused to disclose her name on camera.
In the video, Khan claimed that he confronted her over her misbehaviour and called the Air India crew for help. In front of the crew, the woman threatened him by saying, “I’ll show you what badtameezi is (I’ll show you what misbehaviour is).”
Khan further mentioned in his post, “I recorded everything. Because this isn’t just about me, it’s about the mindset that’s growing dangerously normal,” he wrote. “You cannot force a language. You cannot bully respect.”
Watch video here:
The video has gone viral, with many online users expressing anger. Some users have even demanded a public apology from the woman, who is yet to be identified. Others, meanwhile, have tagged Air India, urging the airline to take action against the woman and ensure passengers are not subjected to such harassment in the future.