With 75,829 new cases, India’s tally crosses 65-lakh mark

The death toll due to deadly coronavirus in India reached 1,01,782 and the infection tally climbed to 65,49,374, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.84%, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The count of covid-19 cases stands at 65,49,374 of which, there are a total of 9,37,625 active cases while 55,09,967 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 1,01,782 after 940 deaths deaths due to covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 14,16,513 cases, including 37,480 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India tested 11,42,131 samples in a day on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 7,89,92,534.

(With inputs from agencies)