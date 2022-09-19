"Will build house": Kerala auto driver wins Onam bumper lottery worth $250 million (₹25 Cr)

An auto-rickshaw driver, who was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef, won the ₹ 25 crore Onam bumper lottery in Kerala on Sunday, just a day after his application for a loan of ₹ 3 lakh was approved.

Even more interesting is that Anoop, hailing from Sreevaraham, bought the winning ticket by breaking his son's piggy bank just hours before the draw.

He claimed that he did not like the first ticket he picked, so he went with another one that ended up winning.

Anoop, who was overjoyed about the money and his trip to Malaysia, said: "I told the bank when they contacted today about the loan that I no longer needed it. I also won't be travelling to Malaysia." He has been purchasing lottery tickets for the past 22 years and, according to Anoop, has previously won sums ranging from a few hundred to as much as 5,000.

"I was not expecting to win and therefore, I was not watching the lottery results on TV. However, when I checked my phone, I saw that I had won. I could not believe it and showed it to my wife. She confirmed that it was the winning number," he said.

"But I was still tensed, so I called a lady I know who sells lottery tickets and sent her a picture of my ticket. She confirmed that it was the winning number," Anoop said.

Anoop's take-home pay after taxes would presumably be around Rs 15 crore.

He responded that building a home for his family and paying off his accrued debts are his top priorities when asked what he plans to do with the lottery money.

In addition, Anoop stated that he will assist his family, engage in charitable endeavours, and launch a business in Kerala's hotel industry.

(With inputs from agencies)

