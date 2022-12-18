WHO says stands by its action of issuing an alert regarding the Indian cough medicine

As the issue over the deaths of Gambian children which was blamed on some Indian cough syrups escalates, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it stands by its action of issuing an alert regarding the said medicine.

This occurs after India notified the WHO that samples obtained from the Indian pharmaceutical business Maiden Pharma, whose goods were implicated in the deaths of children in the Gambia, had been deemed to meet the necessary specifications.

In a letter to the global health authority dated December 13, India's drugs controller general, VG Somani, said that tests conducted on samples of Maiden Pharma's products "have been found to be complying with specifications". The letter also said that samples were not contaminated with ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as alleged.

Talking to BBC via email, the health agency said "WHO's mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken," adding that "contaminated syrups are dangerous and should not be in any medicine, ever".

WHO in October said that its investigators had found "unacceptable" levels of the two chemicals in Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup; cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian company.

These chemicals have been known to be toxic and can cause kidney damage.

In the letter addressed to WHO's director of regulation and prequalification Roderigo Gaspar, Somani claimed that the health agency's October statement connecting the deaths to the cough syrup made in India had done "irreparable damage" to the nation's pharmaceutical supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE