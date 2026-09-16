/Who is Sanjukta Parasor? ‘Iron Lady of Assam’ becomes first woman officer to lead CRPF’s CoBRA unit

Senior IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor, widely known as the “Iron Lady of Assam” for her counter-insurgency work in the Northeast, has taken charge as Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite CoBRA unit.

With the appointment, Parasor has become the first woman officer to head the specialised jungle-warfare force, which is tasked with conducting high-risk operations in difficult terrain.

Who is Sanjukta Parasor?

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Parasor is a 2006-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. She has held several assignments involving counter-insurgency operations, field policing and national security investigations during her career. Her early postings in Assam included work in insurgency-affected areas, where she dealt with armed militant groups, challenging law-and-order situations and operations in difficult terrain.

Her active role in counter-insurgency operations earned her public recognition and the nickname “Iron Lady of Assam”. The officer has also gained experience in handling security challenges that require coordination between different agencies and a strong focus on field operations.

First woman to head CoBRA

The CRPF headquarters issued Parasor’s appointment order last week. She succeeds 1996-batch IPS officer Danesh Rana as Inspector General of CoBRA. “This is the first time that the 10-battalion-strong CoBRA of the CRPF will be headed by a woman officer,” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

The appointment comes as security forces continue to operate in areas marked by difficult terrain, armed violence and insurgency-related challenges. Two CoBRA units were recently deployed by the CRPF in Manipur to help check armed violence.

What is CoBRA?

CoBRA stands for Commando Battalion for Resolute Action. It is one of the CRPF’s specialised operational formations and was raised to conduct missions in jungle and guerrilla warfare environments. Its personnel are trained for long-range patrols, intelligence-based operations, ambushes and counter-ambushes. They also operate in areas where improvised explosive devices pose a significant threat.