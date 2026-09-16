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Who is Sanjukta Parasor? ‘Iron Lady of Assam’ becomes first woman officer to lead CRPF’s CoBRA unit

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 18:24 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 18:24 IST
Who is Sanjukta Parasor? ‘Iron Lady of Assam’ becomes first woman officer to lead CRPF’s CoBRA unit

Sanjukta Parasor Photograph: (X)

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IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor, known as the "Iron Lady of Assam," became the first woman to lead the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit as Inspector General for high-risk counter-insurgency operations.

Senior IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor, widely known as the “Iron Lady of Assam” for her counter-insurgency work in the Northeast, has taken charge as Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite CoBRA unit.

With the appointment, Parasor has become the first woman officer to head the specialised jungle-warfare force, which is tasked with conducting high-risk operations in difficult terrain.

Who is Sanjukta Parasor?

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Parasor is a 2006-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. She has held several assignments involving counter-insurgency operations, field policing and national security investigations during her career. Her early postings in Assam included work in insurgency-affected areas, where she dealt with armed militant groups, challenging law-and-order situations and operations in difficult terrain.

Her active role in counter-insurgency operations earned her public recognition and the nickname “Iron Lady of Assam”. The officer has also gained experience in handling security challenges that require coordination between different agencies and a strong focus on field operations.

First woman to head CoBRA

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The CRPF headquarters issued Parasor’s appointment order last week. She succeeds 1996-batch IPS officer Danesh Rana as Inspector General of CoBRA. “This is the first time that the 10-battalion-strong CoBRA of the CRPF will be headed by a woman officer,” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

The appointment comes as security forces continue to operate in areas marked by difficult terrain, armed violence and insurgency-related challenges. Two CoBRA units were recently deployed by the CRPF in Manipur to help check armed violence.

What is CoBRA?

CoBRA stands for Commando Battalion for Resolute Action. It is one of the CRPF’s specialised operational formations and was raised to conduct missions in jungle and guerrilla warfare environments. Its personnel are trained for long-range patrols, intelligence-based operations, ambushes and counter-ambushes. They also operate in areas where improvised explosive devices pose a significant threat.

CoBRA units have been extensively deployed in anti-Maoist operations across states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra. Commandos operating in these areas often work in dense forests and challenging terrain.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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