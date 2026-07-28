/What promise did the govt make to protesters that CJP says is not fulfilled, threatens to resume agitation? WION Decodes

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has once again threatened to start agitation after the Supreme Court in its interim order against a batch of PILs related to the protest said on Tuesday that the government can proceed with existing FIRs and carry out investigations against those who are not minors.

In a statement released on the social media platform X by the Cockroach Janata Party chief spokesperson, Saurav Das said that the Supreme Court interim order “must ring alarm bells across the country”. He expressed apprehension that it was “uninformed” and that BJP-ruled states could weaponise the order against protestors.

He warned the government that it should not continue with FIRs and use the order as a justification for “reneging on the commitment it made on 25 July”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

So, what were the demands of CJP that the government conceded?

The first demand that the government agreed to was withdrawing all FIRs against protesters in Delhi and elsewhere

Second was to give maximum possible compensation to the family members of the affected

A five point charter was also submitted by the students regarding reforms in examination which the government said it will discuss the suggestions with their representatives

Government also vowed not to take any action in the future related to the protests and organisers

Furnishing a formal, written guarantee of these legal protections by Tuesday, July 28, 2026

However, the CJP claims that students in Bihar and West Bengal have been arrested and booked in false cases.

In Patna alone, FIRs were registered naming 144 individuals and 5,000 unidentified persons.

Also charges were framed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including severe non-bailable offenses such as Section 109(1) (Attempt to Murder), alongside sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, and damage to public/government property.

"The youth of India entered into this understanding in good faith. That good faith must not be betrayed. Institutions of constitutional importance must never be politicised and weaponised to not honour the guarantees," said Das on Tuesday.

He demanded that they fulfil the commitment, and “honour both the letter and the spirit of the assurance that brought an end to the protest” before the deadline expires today. He warned that a failure to comply with the agreement will inadvertently provoke them to engage in nationwide agitation once again.