/What caused the deadly Delhi hotel fire? Probe points to two possible triggers – What we know

As the investigation continues into the deadly fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed the lives of 22 people, including several foreign nationals, conflicting accounts of what started the blaze on June 3 have emerged. While some accounts point to an unattended oil fryer, others suggest a cooking gas leak triggered the fire.

According to a PTI report, citing investigators, a series of lapses may have led to the tragedy. Police believe that the blaze may have started in the hotel kitchen after cook Keshav Negi allegedly switched on an oil fryer and forgot about it while preparing tea. Police believe the overheated oil reached its auto-ignition temperature and burst into flames, which quickly spread to the ceiling and nearby combustible materials. Stored cartons and other flammable items are believed to have intensified the fire.

Investigators allege that Negi initially tried to control the blaze but fled when it became unmanageable. They are also examining why guests were not immediately alerted and why emergency services were not contacted sooner. A nearly 30-minute delay before the first distress call has become a key focus of the probe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, a different version emerged during court proceedings. According to ANI, Delhi Police told a Saket court while seeking Negi’s custodial remand that the fire was caused by a cooking gas leak. Authorities have not yet released a final forensic report confirming the exact cause.

The response of hotel staff is also under scrutiny. Police said three staff members were present when the fire broke out, including the cook, a helper sleeping on the top floor and manager Rupesh alias Rakesh. While one helper escaped by jumping from the terrace, the manager allegedly fled and remains absconding.

The death toll rose to 22 after a Nigerian national, identified as Okale, succumbed to severe burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital. Investigators are also examining possible building code violations, including allegations that the structure lacked required approvals and contained large amounts of wood and plastic material that may have accelerated the spread of flames.