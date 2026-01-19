/Western disturbances to bring widespread snowfall across J&K from January 22 to 28

Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a spell of widespread rain and snowfall as two Western Disturbances are expected to affect the region in quick succession between January 22 and January 28, 2026, meteorological officials said.

According to the advisory issued by the authorities, the first and more intense system will impact Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from January 22 to 24, with peak activity likely on January 23. A second, comparatively moderate Western Disturbance is expected from the night of January 26 until the forenoon of January 28, peaking on January 27.

Advisory issued by Met Centre Srinagar Photograph: (Network)

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is forecast across the Union Territory, with heavy rain or snow likely at isolated places, particularly during the peak activity days.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first system is expected to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall over the Pir Panjal range, including the Chenab Valley in the Jammu division, and the middle and higher reaches of south Kashmir. Areas likely to be affected include Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, Sonamarg–Zojila axis, Bandipora, Razdan Pass, Kupwara, Sadhna Pass, and parts of Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

The second system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over similar regions, particularly the Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley, and higher reaches of south Kashmir.

Authorities have warned that the weather conditions may disrupt surface and air transport, including traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway and other major roads in middle and higher altitude areas. Travellers, tourists, and transporters have been advised to plan their journeys carefully and stay updated on weather and road conditions.

Residents in snowbound areas have been cautioned against venturing into slippery and avalanche-prone zones. Farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation, fertiliser application, and chemical spraying during the affected period.

The advisory also warns of a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph at vulnerable locations.