We need global leadership and shared responsibilities, says India's health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at WION's COVID-19 Health Summit

India's health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who is the chief guest in WION's COVID-19 Health Summit being held currently said that the country has responded to the coronavirus challenge with the highest level of commitment.

"The current pandemic has demonstrated the vulnerability of humankind where people are simply trying to stay alive," Dr Harsh Vardhan said during the keynote address at the WION Health Summit.

India's health minister said "collective action is a critical need" while asserting that the crisis should be looked upon as a "shared responsibility" with countries standing in unison.

Highlighting India's role in medical diplomacy, the health minister said that the "post-COVID-19 world must remember this pandemic", stating that India has supplied hydroxychloroquine to many countries.

"When India decides, it performs, we have unmatched scale and determination," he said.

"We need global leadership and shared responsibilities, our world has changed," India health minister said at WION's Health Summit.

"Given our constraints, India has handled the COVID-19 situation very maturely and we took many bold steps, our disease burden is among the lowest in the world in proportion to our population," Dr Harsh Vardhan stated.



"These are unprecedented trying times and it is my extreme privilege to serve my country at this time," the minister added.