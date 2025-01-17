A video from Moradabad, a city in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), is making rounds on social media, purportedly showing a husband clinging on to the bonnet of a car being driven by his wife’s alleged lover. At the time of the incident, the wife was inside the car.

The car kept speeding for several metres before a group of people confronted the car driver. Towards the end of the viral video, the husband could be seen holding the driver’s collar.

The wife was going with her lover in the car, the husband hung on the bonnet to stop it, the car kept running in the city 😐

According to local media reports, the husband became agitated after spotting his wife with the alleged lover in the car. When he tried to confront them, the lover sped off abruptly, dragging the husband along for at least 500 metres.

As the car cruised down a busy road, an auto driver blocked his path and it was only then when the driver was held by locals. Soon after, a brawl erupted and the husband could be seen clashing with the driver.

Police have apprehended the alleged lover and a probe has been launched. A police officer later told media that both husband and wife have been staying separately owing to some family dispute.

The incident sparked hilarious reactions from users on social media.

“Bro thought he was in a Fast & Furious movie but forgot to read the script first! Car bonnet rides are the new Uber in Moradabad, I guess? Hope he’s okay, but man, this is wild!” one user wrote. A second wrote, “UP wale, itne gusse me kyu rehte? (Why UP residents are always angry?)”

A third user wrote, “Have some humanity.”