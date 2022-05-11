Watch | Over 100 cobra snakes were found in mud vessel in Indian village

In a weird incident, hundreds of venomous cobra snakes were spotted inside a village house in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.

Local media reported that the cobras were found inside an earthen pot.

Cobra snakes are venomous and have the ability to rear up and produce a hood when threatened.

Locals are in a state of shock after the sudden emergence of so many deadly snakes from the mud pot.

Nobody knows why this is happening or where the snake came from.

The incident occurred in the Alapur area's Maduana village.

An old clay pot was housed inside a residence in Maduana, according to the information.

On Tuesday, after a long period, a family member's senses were blown away when he saw the pot. In the pot, there was a swarm of deadly snakes.

Following the news, this town saw a massive influx of people from the surrounding communities.

Some superstitious locals dubbed it "nature's fury," while others dubbed it "sarpa dosh."

The forest department was notified, and a team from the department was dispatched to the scene to assist with the snake rescue. All of the snakes in the forest have been prepared for release.

The presence of a huge herd of snakes, according to the Forest Department, is unusual."What could be the cause of this is being looked into."

The people need not be worried, according to the forest department personnel. An investigation is underway around the village.