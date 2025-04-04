The members of a family in the Kovaya village of Amreli, Gujarat, woke up past Monday midnight on hearing some strange noises and were horror-struck on seeing that a lion had entered their home through the roof and was peeping in the kitchen. The family’s dangerous encounter with the lion was captured on video that has since gone viral.

According to reports in local Gujarati media, the family of Mulubhai Rambhai Lakhannotra was asleep when the lion made its way in through an opening in the roof. The frightening view caused panic, but a quick response from nearby villagers prevented any casualties.

The startled residents shone torches at the animal and shot videos on their phones.

After some tense moments, the lion was chased away as villagers rushed to the scene, shouting to drive the animal away.

Village sarpanch Jina Lakhotra said, “The lion entered the house by jumping over the 12 or 13-foot wall. The family began screaming, and neighbours quickly gathered. We made sounds cautiously to ensure the lion did not panic and harm anyone.”

Forest officials were alerted by the sarpanch.

Jayen Patel, deputy conservator of forests (Shentrunji Division), explained, “This lion belongs to a pride of six lions. They are currently near Jafrabad and occasionally venture into villages in search of prey, especially when they do not find stray livestock. Such incidents are extremely rare.”



Since the village is near a forested area and the coast, lion sightings are common, and residents have grown accustomed to their presence. Lion sightings are also reported from the nearby Pipavav port.

About 150 lions inhabit Amreli district, and there have been instances of lions scaling walls to enter verandas and cattle sheds.