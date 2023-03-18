ugc_banner

WATCH | Leopard takes flying leap, enters India from border with Pakistan

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Mar 18, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

WATCH | Leopard takes flying leap, enters India from border with Pakistan Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The big cat can be spotted in the Saturday evening footage loitering around the border before taking a flying leap into the Indian side. 

"Panchi, nadiyan, pawan ke jhonke... koi sarhad na inhe roke" a famous Indian song from the movie Refugee translates to "Birds, rivers, gusts of wind… let no border stop them." 

It seemed like the words of this melodious song found themselves being capable of an embodiment when a leopard crossed the India-Pakistan international border on Saturday. 

At about 7 pm on Saturday, a leopard was seen crossing the international border from the Pakistani side into Indian territory in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba district, reported ANI news agency citing the Border Security Force. 

After the incident came to light, the locals living close to the border were given an alert to stay on watch. 

After the video was put on social media, netizens started pouring both spooky and welcoming comments.

One user said, "These kind of cross-border intrusions are welcome." 

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan's crumbling economy, another user said, "Even animals facing food crisis in Pak." "Wow, give the creature a ceremonial grand welcome," one user commented. 

×

The most hilarious comment came from a user who while sharing a GIF wrote, "you just your passport."

