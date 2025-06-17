/Was double engine failure real cause of Air India plane crash? PIB fact checks

Days after the Air India plane crash claimed 270 lives, a report claiming to reveal the findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was widely shared on social media, especially WhatsApp.

However, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau has dismissed this viral report as “fake”.

The fake report doing the rounds on the internet claimed that that double engine failure was found to be the reason behind the Ahmedabad plane crash in the AAIB probe.

The AAIB is, in fact, investigating the cause of the crash but has not released any report yet, as the probe is still on.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing, as well as investigation teams from the US and the UK, are also probing the crash, and their reports are also awaited.

Air India’s flight 171 took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, for London’s Gatwick Airport but crashed seconds after its takeoff, killing 241 passengers and cabin crew on board.

A 40-year-old British national seated near the emergency exit was the sole survivor.

The plane had crashed into a student hostel of BJ Medical College, killing 29 people on the ground, thereby taking the total death toll to 270.

A look at the viral fake report shows several factual errors in it. It says the flight was headed to London’s Heathrow Airport when it was actually bound for Gatwick Airport in London.

It also claimed that a total of 243 people were on board the flight, which is false. A total of 242 people were on board the Gatwick-bound flight, which included 12 cabin crew members and 230 passengers.

Meanwhile, authorities have recovered both black boxes of AI Flight 171. The first black box contains the flight data, while the second has the voice recorder of the Boeing 787 aircraft.

The final words of the pilots could shed light on what transpired before the crash.

DNA tests have identified at least 87 victims, and 47 of these bodies were handed over to their kin.