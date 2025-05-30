When a rocket launch mission by the Indian Space Agency (ISRO) is in progress, for journalists at the spaceport and those watching the live stream, only one voice matters - that of Ganesan Grahadurai.

As the Range Operations Director at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, he monitors multiple parameters during a launch and makes all-important announcements or "callouts" regarding the performance of each rocket stage and the overall progress of the mission. After having served ISRO for over 38 years, Grahadurai is stepping down on 30th May 2025.

With his iconic voice and unique pronunciation, when Range Operations Director G. Grahadurai announces, "First stage performance normaalll... Second stage performance normaalll... Third stage performance normaalll... Satellite injection conditions are achieved... Satellite injected," it is a sign of relief and joy for the ISRO leadership at the Mission Control Centre, as well as the Indian space enthusiasts watching the live stream. However, these announcements are only a minor part of the Range Operations Director's role.

The Range Operations Director is responsible for coordinating between the rocket team, satellite team, and spaceport team, providing technical and logistical support. It involves taking part in supervising the health checks of the rocket, satellite, tracking systems, radars, etc. Finalising the countdown timing for every mission is also a crucial role of the Range Operations Director.

About the love and adulation that he receives from the space enthusiast fraternity, Grahadurai says, I have to thank God and my parents for my voice. "As the Range Operations Director, my role is to announce the events clearly to the public. In that process, due to emotional attachment and complete involvement towards every mission, my voice has a unique, soulful feel and tone," he suggests.

Grahadurai's voice and announcements have also become quite the viral phenomenon on social media and among the space enthusiast community. Even at home, Grahadurai has admirers who try and mimic him. "Not only my grandchildren, but many friends, relatives and the public have fun by mimicking my announcements and voice," he says laughingly.

Hailing from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, the city known for firecrackers, Grahadurai's life journey took him to the Indian spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, where he has contributed to 96 of India's 101 rocket launches, in various functional designations. Since January 2020, in his role as Range Operations Director, he has made announcements for 24 of ISRO's 101 rocket launches, which is a record in itself.

An Electronics and Communications Engineer by qualification, Grahadurai's notable work includes developing ISRO's Mission Control Centre, the upcoming Gaganyaan Control Facilities for the Human Spaceflight programme, and Range Operations infrastructure at the upcoming spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

"Indeed, I will miss the roles and responsibilities of being the Range Operations Director, and the announcements during a launch mission. I am very emotionally attached to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and particularly the Range Operations Director role," he told WION's Sidharth M.P. on his last working day at the spaceport.

To his admirers and well-wishers, he says, "In future, the Range Operations Director's desk will get a voice better than mine, which will continue to mesmerise all of us."



