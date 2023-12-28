Video: This 600 kg metal bell will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple

The temple town of Ayodhya in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state is gearing up for the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22 next year. It has been revealed that a metal bell with a large inscription with the words 'Jai Sri Ram' will be among the installations at the grand complex.

The construction of Ram Temple is scheduled to be completed in few more days. Following that, the decoration work will begin for the consecration ceremony.

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, distinguished members of Indian public life, as well as senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"A foundation of 56-layered artificial rock, created by engineers, has been laid below the structure... Around 5 lakh cubic feet of pink-coloured sandstone sourced from Bharatpur in Rajasthan has been used to construct the temple structure. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made of pure white Makrana marble and is ready," Rai further said.

In December 1992, a sixteenth-century religious structure deemed 'disputed' by Hindus was brought down by a mob of thousands. The community believed the Mughal-era religious structure was built over the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.