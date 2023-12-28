LIVE TV
Video: This 600 kg metal bell will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
A model of Ayodhya's Ram Temple posted by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Photograph:(Twitter)

The construction of Ram Temple is scheduled to be completed in the coming days. Following that, the decoration work will begin for the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. 

The temple town of Ayodhya in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state is gearing up for the consecration of Ram Temple on January 22 next year. It has been revealed that a metal bell with a large inscription with the words 'Jai Sri Ram' will be among the installations at the grand complex. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate the newly constructed airport, reportedly named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The revamped railway station has been renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction. 

Also read | From Rajasthan to Telangana, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being constructed with material from all over India

The construction of Ram Temple is scheduled to be completed in few more days. Following that, the decoration work will begin for the consecration ceremony. 

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, distinguished members of Indian public life, as well as senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years," news agency ANI quoted him as saying. 

"A foundation of 56-layered artificial rock, created by engineers, has been laid below the structure... Around 5 lakh cubic feet of pink-coloured sandstone sourced from Bharatpur in  Rajasthan has been used to construct the temple structure. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made of pure white Makrana marble and is ready," Rai further said.

Also watch | Preparations in full swing for Ram Mandir inauguration

In December 1992, a sixteenth-century religious structure deemed 'disputed' by Hindus was brought down by a mob of thousands. The community believed the Mughal-era religious structure was built over the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.

In September 2019, the Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

