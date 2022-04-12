VIDEO | Jharkhand ropeway accident: Three dead, trapped tourists rescued; HC orders inquiry

The rescue operations have ended after a fatal accident at the Trikut Ropeway service in Jharkhand's Deoghar in India took place on Sunday, authorities said.

The cars collided when one of them became partly dislodged from its cable. None of the cars fell to the ground but both became immobilised.

Reports have stated that the accident occurred due to the breaking of the sap of the ropeway operated on the mountain.

All the tourists trapped in cable cars have been rescued, while one more person fell off a helicopter when she was being winched up. The death toll in the incident is reported to be three.

"Three people have died in the mishap, including two tourists who fell from helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during rescue attempts, while 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals," officials said as quoted by news agencies.

Additional Director General of Police RK Mallick told India-based news agency PTI, "Of the remaining 15 people trapped in cable cars, 14 have been rescued while a woman fell off the chopper during the course of rescue operation."



The woman has been identified as 60-year-old Shobha Devi, who was apparently declared dead on being taken to a hospital.

The rescue operations were undertaken jointly by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel.

The aerial tramway takes pilgrims to the top of a hill called Trikut, which Hindus consider holy.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The court will hear the matter on April 26. The state has to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.