Video | Fire breaks out at Delhi coaching centre, students jump out of window

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Fire blaze at the coaching centre Photograph:(Twitter)

Major fire at coaching institute in Delhi: The footage of the coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar is circulated on social media. As per reports, several students rappelled down the building. A rescue operation is currently underway.

A fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Indian state of Delhi on Thursday. It was reported in the northwest  Mukherjee Nagar area, media reports said quoting Delhi Fire Service officials. However, there have been no major injuries reported yet now, the officials said. At about 12:27 PM on Thursday, a call was made to report the blaze. Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said as many as 11 fire tenders were deployed at the fire scene to contain he blaze. 

"Fire breaks out at a building near Batra Cinema in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Several fire tenders are at the spot and the operation to rescue those inside the building is currently underway," PTI news agency said. 

The footage of the coaching institute in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar is circulated on social media. As per reports, several students rappelled down the building. A rescue operation is currently underway.

“We have learnt that the fire broke out in an (electricity) metre in the building and its smoke led the students of a coaching centre to panic and escape through the windows. Some of the students were injured and shifted to the hospital. However, no major injuries have been reported so far,” Delhi Police DCP Suman Nalwa said. 

(This is a breaking story. More developments to follow.)

