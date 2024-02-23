Very happy India took a leadership role in Global South: Tanzania foreign minister

Tanzania's Foreign Minister January Makamba said on Thursday (Feb 22) that India has not forgotten its roots as a global south country, pointing out that New Delhi has taken a leadership role in general not just with Africa, but the global south generally.

Speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Foreign Minister Makamba said, "So India's rise sits comfortably with us, given its insistence that Africa and the global South also have a table in decision-making organizations and generally the reform not just of the United Nations, but the entire architecture of politics and economics in the world."

Here are the excerpts from the Interview:

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

With me is Tanzania’s Foreign Minister January Makamba. Sir welcome to WION. It was great to speak to you. My first question to you is how you see the India-Tanzania relationship. Last year we saw the visit of your president as well. How has it helped in making sure the relationship is becoming more substantive?

January Makamba, Tanzania foreign minister:

Though the visit was very important it catapulted our relations to the higher level. It was very successful and very substantive. A lot of agreements were made. A lot of understanding was created. It really elevated what already existed, good relations between the two countries. So part of the reason I'm here apart from the Raisina dialogue, participation is also to follow up on the visit, to follow up on the implementation of the agreements that were made, on the decisions that were made during the visit. So I just had a meeting with Foreign Minister Jaishankar here to go through each item, and we're very happy with where we are. Of course, we could do more, we could do better, but the spirit is good.

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

The usage of national currencies in trade, how do you see it going forward? Has the trade started in national currencies?

January Makamba, Tanzania foreign minister:

Yes, it has already. We hope that will pick up and this is the kind of cooperation that we need because we trade, a lot of people move between countries. You don't need a third-country currency for us to engage in trade, and because of the legacy of people getting used to that, it will take time, but we see tremendous potential in that respect.

The defence has also become a key pillar of the relationship. What are the outcomes we are looking at in terms of India and Tanzania? I believe one of the regiments is being planned to be raised in your country using Indian support.

January Makamba, Tanzania foreign minister:

Yes, the Minister of Defense and also the Chief of Defence Force were here to sign agreements in that respect. India, as you know, is a big defence industry. And it's one area in which we are keen to cooperate with India.

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

Sir, if we look at India's role in terms of increasing its relationship with Africa, how do you see that? India under his presidency, made sure that the African Union became a member of the G 20 grouping as well. India also backs Africa when it comes to a reformed UNSC. How do you see that in terms of India supporting the rise of Africa in many senses?

January Makamba, Tanzania foreign minister:

No, we're very happy that India has taken a leadership role in general not just with Africa, but the Global South generally. So as India rises, it has not forgotten its roots as a Global South country. So India's rise sits comfortably with us, given its insistence that Africa and the Global South also have a table in decision-making organizations and generally the reform not just of the United Nations, but the entire architecture of politics and economics in the world. So we are quite happy. And with India’s role, and as you know, India with its ascent is able now to effect decisions and really also achieve outcomes at the big tables around the world. So we're quite happy that it has been our champion and we value that contribution.

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

So my final question to you is, you are a country which obviously has a maritime border with India in the Indian Ocean. How do you see the situation in the Indian Ocean, the security challenges there and the wider Indo-Pacific what's your view?

January Makamba, Tanzania foreign minister:

No, this is a key area, you know, India with us share the Indian Ocean, we are part of the Indian Ocean rim organisation, where not just maritime security, but the entire management of this massive water body including the Environmental Protection, including maritime resources like fisheries and so forth. So, there is a framework within an organization under which all countries in the Indian Ocean operate. It's a robust framework. It works and it has helped. Now of course, there is a bilateral maritime affairs cooperation that we have with India, which entails capacity building for countries to be able to do surveillance in the ocean. To map ocean resources and to protect them. This is a key part of our relations which we pursue and which we value so much.

Sidhant Sibal, WION: