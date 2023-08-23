US President Joe Biden reveals the "most important country" for him

Delivering a keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 forum on Tuesday (August 23), US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Joe Biden told him that India is the most important country in the world to him.

Highlighting the growing importance of India on the global map, Garcetti said it was perhaps the first time that any American president had uttered such a statement.

“He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world for me, I think something that no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries,” said Garcetti.

“From technology to trade, from the environment to women’s empowerment, from small businesses to space, we used to say the sky is the limit, but now that we’re working together in space, not even the sky is the limit. From the seabed to the heavens, the US and India are a force for good and a powerful force to move this world forward," he added.

Garcetti informed that it was his 'dream' to live in India and at one point, considered coming back to Bodh Gaya (a place where Lord Budha attained enlightenment) and doing a Buddhist studies programme.

“But politics got in the way. I got elected to the student council and I promised I would serve, so my India dream kind of died, or so I thought. But the universe has a curious way of connecting people and dreams. Now suddenly I'm living that dream here when President Biden asked me to consider serving here."

Biden to visit India

Garcetti's statement came on the same day as when the White House confirmed that Biden will visit India in September for the G20 Summit. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will be holding a number of bilateral meetings during his India trip.

Climate change, green energy and the Ukraine crisis are expected to be key agendas of the G20 summit, the White House noted.

Earlier during PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June, Biden expressed his support for the G20 summit and said he was looking forward to attending the meeting in person.

