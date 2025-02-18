The UK-India defence partnership spans air, land, and maritime domains, the British High Commission's Air Adviser Group Captain Neil Jones told WION. He highlighted that this included Royal Navy ships' visit to India, Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets taking part in India's multilateral Tarang Shakti Air Exercise, and more. Further, the UK is working on identifying more opportunities to work with the Indian armed forces, and this includes bringing the UK's Carrier Strike group to the Indian Ocean region later this year.

At the recently concluded Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Indian and British firms expanded cooperation in high-end weapons systems and related technologies. With the knowledge and expertise available with our industry, we would like to really help India's growing defence industry, and ensure that UK is a leading nation in the Make-in-India initiative, Group Captain Jones added.

STARStreak Missiles

The UK and India have agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and Indian Government firm Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Thales and BDL have signed a contract that will deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers to be delivered this year. This contract represents an important next step for UK-Indian defence co-operation in the critical area of air defence.

The STARStreak is lightweight missile designed for short-range air defence (SHORAD). It is soldier portable and capable of engaging with diverse threats including attack helicopters, unmanned aerial systems and light-skinned armoured vehicles at a range of 6km. At a speed greater than Mach 3.0(three times the speed of sound), it is said to be the fastest missile in the market among its SHORAD competitors.

Manufactured by Thales in the UK, STARStreak first saw active service during the Iraq conflict in 2003 and over the last 19 years it has been deployed on multiple operations by the UK and global users. The High Velocity Missile uses a system of three dart-like projectiles, allowing multiple hits on the target. It can be fired from the shoulder, from a lightweight multiple launcher or from an armoured vehicle.

Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM)

The Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM) is a lightweight, precision strike, multirole missile. LMM is designed to be fired from a variety of tactical platforms on land, air, and sea against a wide range of conventional and asymmetric threats, including armoured personnel carriers, fast attack boats (FIAC) and drones.

Thales and BDL will collaborate to produce the Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM). This develops and expands the partnership between Indian and British industry, laying the foundation for BDL and Indian industry to form an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain. It will address mutual security concerns, create jobs in both countries and enable interoperability by both armies.

Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM)

MBDA UK and BDL have been working together on the installation of a first-of-its-kind Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, arming current fleet of India’s fighter jets as well as exporting to the world.

During Within-Visual-Range air combat, the ability to strike first is vital. A pilot engaging an enemy needs a missile that is able to react more rapidly, with the speed and agility to maximise the probability of a kill regardless of the target aircraft’s evasive manoeuvres or the deployment of countermeasures. ASRAAM is in service with the UK Royal Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. India has also ordered the weapon for its Jaguar aircraft.

Electric Propulsion for Indian warships

On the maritime front, the UK and India have signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India’s next generation Landing Platform Dock (LPD) fleet. The LPD class of ships are designed to transport troops, vehicles into a war zone by sea, primarily using landing crafts.

In this regard, GE Vernova and Indian Government's Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited(BHEL) are working to develop India’s first maritime Land Based Testing Facility to deliver LPD in the water by 2030. The landmark maritime electric propulsion capability transfer is meant to ensure self-reliance in the power and propulsion of the Indian Navy’s next generation fleets.